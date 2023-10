The official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has commented on the possibility of Moscow assisting with the release of Armenian prisoners captured by Azerbaijan, including those captured during the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “If we are talking about Russian citizens, no matter wherever they find themselves in a difficult situation, of course, we will provide them with assistance through our capabilities. If we are not talking about Russian citizens, and in this case, you are talking about the territory associated with Nagorno-Karabakh, then it is better to address this question the Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities.

We proceed from the fact that in any situation, the norms of humanitarian law must be applied to detained persons. In turn, we have repeatedly called on partners in bilateral and trilateral formats to complete the exchange of prisoners on the principle of all for all. Now, in our opinion, very good conditions are ripe for this, we hope that this issue will be successfully resolved,” she said.