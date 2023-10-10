Secretary of Security Council briefs foreign experts on Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

On October 10, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with representatives of Friends of Armenia, Rasmussen Global and the European Council on Foreign Relations think tanks and consultancy groups.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent is ready to contribute to the strengthening of trust in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold an urgent debate on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
A second UN mission has made its way to Nagorno-Karabakh, news.am informs, citing APA. However, specific details about the mission's composition and schedule have not been disclosed.
Two planes with humanitarian cargo from Romania, and for the Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, have landed in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, news.am informs.
The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is still unresolved, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said.
Moscow considers the possibility of organizing a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the upcoming CIS summit on October 12 in Kyrgyzstan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RBC in an interview.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross continues to search for people in Nagorno-Karabakh who have not yet been evacuated, including the elderly, sick and disabled people. The delegation of the ICRC in Armenia has said.
In accordance with the commitment undertaken in Armenian capital Yerevan by Catherine Colonna, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, four patients severely injured in Nagorno-Karabakh were transferred to French hospitals Friday afternoon.
The UN mission will visit Karabakh again in the coming days, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Hans Henri Kluge, the regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization, news.am informs.
The Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan has released a statement following a meeting with Ruben Vardanyan, the former Artsakh State Minister, Russian businessman, and philanthropist, who was arrested by Azerbaijani authorities due to his position in Artsakh.
At the request of Armenia, UNESCO will send an emergency mission to Armenia in the coming days to assist in the reception of refugees from Artsakh. This mission will be sent to ensure continuity of education and provide psychosocial support, UNESCO noted.
The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve crossed into Armenia from Artsakh reached 100,617 as of 12:00, October 3.
The US must arm Armenia with proper defensive weapons to prevent an invasion, noted Brad Sherman, a member of the US House of Representatives.
Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.
On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.
Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.
Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
