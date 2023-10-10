Secretary of Security Council briefs foreign experts on Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

On October 10, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with representatives of Friends of Armenia, Rasmussen Global and the European Council on Foreign Relations think tanks and consultancy groups.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigoryan presented the regional security situation and particularly the security environment and threats around Armenia, as well as the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.

The course of partnership in the Armenia-EU relations was also discussed, and the opportunities for further developing it was highlighted.