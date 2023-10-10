A total of 187,518 people in Gaza have fled their homes, of which 137,427 are currently sheltering in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools, reports the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

October 10, 2023, 12:30 More than 187,000 people in Gaza leave their homes

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that this the highest number of displaced persons since the 50-day escalation of fighting in 2014, which was the deadliest escalation in Gaza since 1967.

On Monday night, Israeli forces ordered the evacuation of Palestinian communities from Middle Gaza and Khan Younis. That could include hundreds of thousands of people who have been ordered to move into downtown Gaza City amid ongoing fighting.