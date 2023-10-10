It’s time for peace in the South Caucasus, says Russia

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is ready to contribute to the strengthening of trust in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Now, when leaders in Yerevan and Baku have resolved the issue of mutual recognition of the sovereignty of the two countries, the time has come to establish peaceful life and strengthen trust,” Lavrov said in an article. “The Russian peacekeeping contingent is ready to maximally contribute to this,” he added.

The Russian FM accused the West of destabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus and imposing its mediation upon Armenia and Azerbaijan.