The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold an urgent debate on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

October 9, 2023, 18:13 PACE to hold urgent hearing on Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian situation

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia’s delegate to PACE, MP Vladimir Vardanyan said the discussion will take place on October 12.