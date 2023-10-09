A second UN mission has made its way to Nagorno-Karabakh, news.am informs, citing APA. However, specific details about the mission's composition and schedule have not been disclosed.

Second UN Mission arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: It's worth noting that the previous visit by the UN mission raised criticism from various experts. During that mission, the participants did not visit Stepanakert and were unable to witness the destruction and consequences of the shelling. Surprisingly, they toured Agdam, where they could see the aftermath of shelling. The mission did not extend its reach to remote villages, nor did it investigate reports of violence against the Armenian population or the shelling of Armenian cultural heritage sites.