Two planes with humanitarian cargo from Romania, and for the Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, have landed in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, news.am informs.

October 9, 2023, 11:52 Romania sends basic necessities to forcibly displaced Armenians of Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is only a part of the cargo being sent to Armenia by the Romanian government. Another flight from Bucharest to Yerevan is scheduled to transport the people injured in the explosion in [Nagorno Karabakh] Stepanakert to medical aid, said the ambassador of Romania to Armenia, Cornel Ionescu, who received this humanitarian cargo at the Yerevan airport.

This humanitarian aid from Romania includes basic necessities such as bedding, food, etc.