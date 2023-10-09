International airlines halt flights to Israel amid safety concerns

In response to safety concerns, multiple international airlines have decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv, opting to resume operations once the safety conditions improve, as reported by Reuters.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Sunday, several US carriers, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines, along with Air France, announced the suspension of their direct flights to Tel Aviv. United Airlines clarified that they had operated two scheduled flights from Israel to the United States over the weekend but would halt these flights until conditions permit their resumption.

Hainan Airlines, the sole Chinese airline providing services between China and Israel, canceled its Tel Aviv to Shanghai flights for Monday, citing security concerns in Israel. The airline also mentioned that it would adjust future flight plans according to the evolving situation.

Cathay Pacific, which canceled a flight connecting Hong Kong and Tel Aviv for Tuesday, plans to provide further updates regarding its upcoming flights, with the next announcement expected on Thursday.

Korean Air, too, confirmed the cancellation of a Monday flight between Incheon and Tel Aviv, anticipating potential irregularities in future flight schedules.