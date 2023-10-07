In Artsakh ICRC continues to search for people who have not yet been relocated

The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross continues to search for people in Nagorno-Karabakh who have not yet been evacuated, including the elderly, sick and disabled people. The delegation of the ICRC in Armenia has said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our staff continues to search for people who have not yet been moved, including the elderly, sick and disabled people.

During the visits in recent days, we provided food and hygiene packages, and also helped three people to restore contact with their family members. It was a great relief for these people to finally talk to their relatives, who until that moment had no information about their whereabouts.

Our doctors also take part in the visits, who have evaluated the health status of vulnerable people in order to meet their medical needs," reads that statement by the ICRC in Armenia.