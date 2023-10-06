Aliyev says UN mission will visit Artsakh again

The UN mission will visit Karabakh again in the coming days, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Hans Henri Kluge, the regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: He noted that “in the near future, the office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, together with representatives of the relevant specialized agencies of the organization, will again visit those territories.”