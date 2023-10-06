Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement after meeting with Ruben Vardanyan

The Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan has released a statement following a meeting with Ruben Vardanyan, the former Artsakh State Minister, Russian businessman, and philanthropist, who was arrested by Azerbaijani authorities due to his position in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to reports from the Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan, Ruben Vardanyan expressed his agreement with the conditions of detention. He also mentioned that he underwent a primary medical examination and has no health problems.

The statement further noted that Vardanyan is allowed to communicate by phone with his family.

During the investigation, his rights are being protected by a lawyer chosen by Vardanyan's family.