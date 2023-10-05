Russian peacekeepers close temporary checkpoints in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi

Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Continuous cooperation is maintained with Baku and Stepanakert aimed at preventing bloodshed, ensuring security and maintaining humanitarian rights of the civilian population.

No violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

Dismantling of temporary checkpoints along the former line of contact in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi regions has been completed.