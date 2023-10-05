At Thursday’s plenary session held in Strasbourg, France, the members of the European Parliament (MEPs) adopted a legally non-binding resolution that calls on the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan in connection with the events regarding Nagorno Karabakh, as well as to review the development of cooperation and reduce dependence on the import of Azerbaijani natural gas.

October 5, 2023, 15:24 European Parliament adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The resolution was adopted by 491 votes in favor, 9 against with 36 abstentions.

Resolutions of the European Parliament on foreign policy issues are not legally binding, but other European institutions must listen to the views of the MEPs.

In particular, the resolution states that the European Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to adopt targeted sanctions against the government officials in Azerbaijan responsible for multiple ceasefire violations and human rights abuses in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also, the MEPs call on the high representative of the EU for foreign policy to suspend the negotiations on a renewed partnership agreement with Azerbaijan until the latter shows a sincere willingness to respect the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Otherwise, the MEPs call on the EU and its member states to consider suspending the application of the visa facilitation agreement and reducing the level of cooperation with Azerbaijan in other domains.

The European Parliament considers it necessary for the EU to reduce its dependence on Azerbaijan's natural gas, and in case of deepening of tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, to completely suspend the import of oil and natural gas from Azerbaijan.

The MEPs call on the EU to work to provide international guarantees to ensure the safety of those Armenians who still live in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to restore full humanitarian access to the region and considerably increase humanitarian aid.

The European Parliament expresses disappointment regarding the organization of the work of the first UN mission that visited Karabakh, and calls for establishing an international presence in Nagorno-Karabakh under the auspices of the UN.

In the resolution, the MEPs slam the European Commission and the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, for ignoring the warning of the European Parliament about the negative development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as for the fact that their actions have not yet led to any positive results. The European Parliament called on the EU and its member states to immediately review the EU's diplomatic and security architecture in the South Caucasus.

The aforementioned resolution adds that the European Parliament reminds Azerbaijan that it bears full responsibility for the safety and well-being of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, asks Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in accordance with the UN Charter and relevant international conventions, principles of international law and human rights, and urges the authorities of Azerbaijan to ensure the safe return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The MEPs called on Azerbaijan to release all Armenians, including politicians, who were arrested in Nagorno-Karabakh.