Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

At Thursday’s plenary session held in Strasbourg, France, the members of the European Parliament (MEPs) adopted a legally non-binding resolution that calls on the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan in connection with the events regarding Nagorno Karabakh, as well as to review the development of cooperation and reduce dependence on the import of Azerbaijani natural gas.

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan
STEPANAKERT,  OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The resolution was adopted by 491 votes in favor, 9 against with 36 abstentions.
Resolutions of the European Parliament on foreign policy issues are not legally binding, but other European institutions must listen to the views of the MEPs. 
In particular, the resolution states that the European Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to adopt targeted sanctions against the government officials in Azerbaijan responsible for multiple ceasefire violations and human rights abuses in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Also, the MEPs call on the high representative of the EU for foreign policy to suspend the negotiations on a renewed partnership agreement with Azerbaijan until the latter shows a sincere willingness to respect the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Otherwise, the MEPs call on the EU and its member states to consider suspending the application of the visa facilitation agreement and reducing the level of cooperation with Azerbaijan in other domains.
The European Parliament considers it necessary for the EU to reduce its dependence on Azerbaijan's natural gas, and in case of deepening of tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, to completely suspend the import of oil and natural gas from Azerbaijan.
The MEPs call on the EU to work to provide international guarantees to ensure the safety of those Armenians who still live in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to restore full humanitarian access to the region and considerably increase humanitarian aid.
The European Parliament expresses disappointment regarding the organization of the work of the first UN mission that visited Karabakh, and calls for establishing an international presence in Nagorno-Karabakh under the auspices of the UN.
In the resolution, the MEPs slam the European Commission and the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, for ignoring the warning of the European Parliament about the negative development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as for the fact that their actions have not yet led to any positive results. The European Parliament called on the EU and its member states to immediately review the EU's diplomatic and security architecture in the South Caucasus.
The aforementioned resolution adds that the European Parliament reminds Azerbaijan that it bears full responsibility for the safety and well-being of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, asks Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in accordance with the UN Charter and relevant international conventions, principles of international law and human rights, and urges the authorities of Azerbaijan to ensure the safe return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The MEPs called on Azerbaijan to release all Armenians, including politicians, who were arrested in Nagorno-Karabakh.


     

Politics

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

At Thursday’s plenary session held in Strasbourg, France, the members of the European Parliament (MEPs) adopted a legally non-binding resolution that calls on the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan in connection with the events regarding Nagorno Karabakh, as well as to review the development of cooperation and reduce dependence on the import of Azerbaijani natural gas.

All news from section

Azerbaijan imprisons Artsakh two ex-presidents, parliament speaker for 4 months

A court of Azerbaijan has ruled for the imprisonment two former presidents of Artsakh, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, and speaker of the National Assembly, Davit Ishkhanyan.

US Department of State: US notes that President Aliyev will not participate in proposed meeting in Granada

The US notes that President Aliyev will not participate in the proposed meeting in Granada. Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, said this at a Department press briefing.

Zakharova: Most important decisions for Armenia are made without relying on public opinion

The most important decisions for Armenia are made without relying on public opinion. Maria Zakharova.

Catherine Colonna: France's humanitarian aid to Armenia has reached €12.5 million

In the face of this human tragedy, France immediately expanded its humanitarian aid to Armenia. This was stated by Catherine Colonna, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, at her joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan Tuesday evening in Yerevan.

Children of Ruben Vardanyan appeal to world leaders for assistance in securing their father's release

The children of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who was unlawfully detained by Azerbaijani authorities while attempting to leave Artsakh (Nagodno-Karabakh), are making an urgent appeal to world leaders for assistance in securing the release of their father.

Artak Beglaryan: Almost no Armenians left in Artsakh

There are almost no Armenians left in Artsakh. Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Former State Minister wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

All news from section

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

UNESCO to send emergency mission to Armenia to help with reception of refugees from Artsakh

At the request of Armenia, UNESCO will send an emergency mission to Armenia in the coming days to assist in the reception of refugees from Artsakh. This mission will be sent to ensure continuity of education and provide psychosocial support, UNESCO noted.

All news from section

100,617 forcibly displaced persons have crossed into Armenia from Artsakh

The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve crossed into Armenia from Artsakh reached 100,617 as of 12:00, October 3.

Congressman Brad Sherman: US must provide arms to Armenia

The US must arm Armenia with proper defensive weapons to prevent an invasion, noted Brad Sherman, a member of the US House of Representatives.

UK to provide £1 million to support forcibly displaced persons from NK

The UK has announced £1 million funding to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as it provides life-saving medication, healthcare and other essential support to vulnerable people in Nagorno-Karabakh and the wider region, the UK government announced.

100,417 forcibly displaced persons from Artsakh cross into Armenia

The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve crossed into Armenia reached 100,417 as of Saturday morning.

Artsakh former foreign minister David Babayan detained, criminal case filed

Azerbaijani media has reported the detention of former Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan. According to these reports, a criminal case has been filed against him, News.am informed.

France donates 5 tons of medical supplies to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons from NK

The French government has sent 5 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Military

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

All news from section

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan claim on jamming Baku-Tbilisi flight GPS

Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

MoD: Artsakh defense army did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia military positions in Verin Shorzha

At around 10:30pm Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Verin Shorzha village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan imprisons Artsakh two ex-presidents, parliament speaker for 4 months
US Department of State: US notes that President Aliyev will not participate in proposed meeting in Granada
UNESCO to send emergency mission to Armenia to help with reception of refugees from Artsakh
Zakharova: Most important decisions for Armenia are made without relying on public opinion
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

All news from section

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

All news from section

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

All news from section

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

International

Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine

All news from section

Ukrainians widely use cluster munitions on battlefield — Putin

Lukashenko travels to Russia for talks with Putin

Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea

Most Read

month

week

day

Search