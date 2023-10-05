A court of Azerbaijan has ruled for the imprisonment two former presidents of Artsakh, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, and speaker of the National Assembly, Davit Ishkhanyan.

October 5, 2023, 14:29 Azerbaijan imprisons Artsakh two ex-presidents, parliament speaker for 4 months

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ghukasyan, Sahakyan, and Ishkhanyan have been detained for four months, Azerbaijani media report, News.am informs.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan had arrested them Tuesday in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.