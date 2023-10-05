A court of Azerbaijan has ruled for the imprisonment two former presidents of Artsakh, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, and speaker of the National Assembly, Davit Ishkhanyan.
Azerbaijan imprisons Artsakh two ex-presidents, parliament speaker for 4 months
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ghukasyan, Sahakyan, and Ishkhanyan have been detained for four months, Azerbaijani media report, News.am informs.
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan had arrested them Tuesday in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.