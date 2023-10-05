UNESCO to send emergency mission to Armenia to help with reception of refugees from Artsakh

At the request of Armenia, UNESCO will send an emergency mission to Armenia in the coming days to assist in the reception of refugees from Artsakh. This mission will be sent to ensure continuity of education and provide psychosocial support, UNESCO noted.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the past few days, more than 100 thousand people left Artsakh and fled to Armenia. And about one third of them are children and teenagers.

On Monday, Armenia officially appealed to UNESCO, asking for assistance in accepting and providing help to these population groups, within the scope of the organization's mandate in education. And UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay quickly responded to this request.

In the coming days, UNESCO will send a group of experts to Armenia’s capital Yerevan to work together with the country’s authorities to ensure continuity of education for the displaced students.

This action plan will be aimed at ensuring proper conditions for learning, access to programs aimed at increasing the quality of learning, as well as psychosocial support for overcoming difficult situations in which students find themselves.

Also in the coming days, UNESCO plans to organize a meeting with the participation of international partners and donors in order to ensure their support—including financial—in order to implement education initiatives.