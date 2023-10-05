US Department of State: US notes that President Aliyev will not participate in proposed meeting in Granada

The US notes that President Aliyev will not participate in the proposed meeting in Granada. Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, said this at a Department press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We’ve consistently been clear though that dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is essential to resolving this longstanding conflict. This is something that the Secretary and others here continue to be deeply engaged on and we will continue to work on this.

“Again, we continue to believe that dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be incredibly important to finding a dignified and durable peace for the South Caucasus. It’s why the Secretary has engaged on this so personally, continuing to speak with counterparts and interlocutors in both countries,” he added.