In the face of this human tragedy, France immediately expanded its humanitarian aid to Armenia. This was stated by Catherine Colonna, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, at her joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan Tuesday evening in Yerevan, news.am informs.

October 4, 2023, 09:17 Catherine Colonna: France's humanitarian aid to Armenia has reached €12.5 million

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "You, Mr. Minister, will recall that I already spoke about this this summer, in August. And recently I said in the National Assembly that our [i.e. France’s] assistance will be tripled so that the forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh can be accepted in decent conditions in Armenia.

"And the amount of our aid has already reached 12.5 million euros, which will be transferred through the International Committee of the Red Cross, international organizations, the Armenian Red Cross, or will be sent directly to the Ministry of Health of Armenia," the French FM noted.