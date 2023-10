The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve crossed into Armenia from Artsakh reached 100,617 as of 12:00, October 3.

October 3, 2023, 12:12 100,617 forcibly displaced persons have crossed into Armenia from Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.