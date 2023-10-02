Congressman Brad Sherman: US must provide arms to Armenia

The US must arm Armenia with proper defensive weapons to prevent an invasion, noted Brad Sherman, a member of the US House of Representatives.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It makes little sense to say Ukraine shouldn’t lose territory to armed aggression, but Armenian territorial integrity is not a U.S. national interest. We should have armed Ukraine more before the 2014 invasion, as I urged a decade ago,” Congressman Sherman added on X—former Twitter.