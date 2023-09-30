Artsakh former foreign minister David Babayan detained, criminal case filed

Azerbaijani media has reported the detention of former Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan. According to these reports, a criminal case has been filed against him, News.am informed.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a Facebook post made on September 28, David Babayan announced his decision to travel from Stepanakert to Shushi. He explained that he was included in Azerbaijan's ‘blacklist,’ and the Azerbaijani authorities had requested his presence in Baku for an investigation. Babayan expressed his understanding of the anxiety and stress this decision would cause for his loved ones but emphasized his commitment to being an honest person, hard worker, patriot, and Christian who cannot allow harm to come to his people.

“My failure to appear, or worse, my escape, will cause serious harm to our long-suffering people, to many people, and I, as an honest person, hard worker, patriot and Christian, cannot allow this,” he wrote.

He also wished blessings upon the people of Artsakh and hoped for their healing and recovery.