The UK has announced £1 million funding to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as it provides life-saving medication, healthcare and other essential support to vulnerable people in Nagorno-Karabakh and the wider region, the UK government announced.

September 30, 2023, 16:45 UK to provide £1 million to support forcibly displaced persons from NK

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The £1 million funding will also support ICRC as it works to transport the wounded and help displaced families keep in contact.

Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty said:

“The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has placed communities under immense pressure.

“The UK’s financial package will help to protect families and provide crucial assistance to the most vulnerable people.”