The UK has announced £1 million funding to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as it provides life-saving medication, healthcare and other essential support to vulnerable people in Nagorno-Karabakh and the wider region, the UK government announced.
UK to provide £1 million to support forcibly displaced persons from NK
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The £1 million funding will also support ICRC as it works to transport the wounded and help displaced families keep in contact.
Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty said:
“The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has placed communities under immense pressure.
“The UK’s financial package will help to protect families and provide crucial assistance to the most vulnerable people.”