France donates 5 tons of medical supplies to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons from NK

The French government has sent 5 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh.

September 30, 2023, 10:27

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The plane carrying the aid (medical items and medications) landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport Friday evening.

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Healthcare Lena Nanushyan and French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies personally inspected the transfer.

“We are here today to receive the cargo of medications and medical equipment donated by France to Armenia,” Nanushyan said. “I’d like to thank our partners and friends in France who are helping us overcome these difficult days and ensure the necessary medical items for the patients.”

French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said the aid will allow to meet the needs of 250 gravely wounded persons.

“As you know, nearly 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have already left their homes. They were forced to leave. This is a humanitarian tragedy and a very difficult situation. France supports Armenia and the Armenian people. We just received medical items from France, which will allow to meet the needs of 250 gravely wounded persons, as well as 40 medical kits, with medicine and medical equipment. I believe this is a very important step in a situation like this,” the French ambassador said.