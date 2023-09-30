Artak Beglaryan: Almost no Armenians left in Artsakh

There are almost no Armenians left in Artsakh. Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Former State Minister wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “My unofficial info: The last groups of Artsakh people are currently on their way to Armenia. In Artsakh, at most a few hundred persons remain, most of whom are officials, emergency services employees, volunteers, some persons with special needs. They are also going to leave,” he wrote.