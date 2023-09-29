Russia MFA has not received any petitions from Russians in Karabakh after Nagorno-Karabakh Republic dissolution

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia has not yet received petitions from Russian citizens in Karabakh regarding the dissolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; but when they arise, help will be provided. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian MFA, told this to Vedomosti newspaper, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian diplomatic service "assists Russian citizens upon request." she said. "But the Russian]Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet received such petitions."

Zakharova, however, did not say the number of Russian nationals in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.