Those killed in last week’s Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are being laid to rest at Yerevan’s Yerablur Military Pantheon.

September 29, 2023, 13:01 Mayor of Artsakh's Martuni buried at Yerevan military pantheon

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The funeral service of Aznavur Saghyan, the mayor of the Artsakh town of Martuni, was held on Friday, Panorama.am informs.

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan attended the funeral ceremony.

Aznavur Saghyan was killed defending his town on September 20.