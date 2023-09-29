Artsakhpress

Society

Due to fuel depot explosion 170 remains found so far

170 remains have been found so far at the site of the deadly September 25 fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT,  SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “So far, a total of 170 remains have been found and transferred to the forensics bureau,” the local police said, adding that personal items found at the site of the explosion were collected and taken to the operational headquarters.

The remains will be transported to Armenia for DNA identification.


     

Politics

U.S. ‘quite serious' about international mission to Nagorno-Karabakh – State Department spokesperson

The United States has once again emphasized the importance of sending an international mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that it is ‘quite serious' about it.

Canada to allocate $2.5M in aid to people of Karabakh

Canada will provide $2.5 million to meet the urgent humanitarian needs caused by the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Global Affairs Canada informed in a news release Thursday.

Artsakh Republic President sent a letter of gratitude to Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina

President of the Artsakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan sent a letter of gratitude to Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, the Presidential Office stated.

President Samvel Shahramanyan presented the new appointed State Minister Artur Harutyunyan

On September 18 President Samvel Shahramanyan convened an extended working consultation, where introduced the newly appointed State Minister Artur Harutyunyan to the members of the Government and officials of the judicial system, the Presidential Office stated.

This humanitarian cargo delivery falls significantly short of replacing the regular commercial deliveries. Artsakh MFA

Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Artsakh.

Russia MFA spox: We hope improvement of situation in Karabakh will create conditions for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue

The Russian side continues to contribute to the resolution of the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, based on the initiative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (RF), Sergey Lavrov, regarding the simultaneous unblocking of the Lachin and Aghdam routes for humanitarian cargo transportation. This is stated in the comment of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.

EU ready to support the dialogue between Baku and Artsakh Armenians. Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel has welcomed the resumption of humanitarian shipments to Nagorno Karabakh.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

170 remains have been found so far at the site of the deadly September 25 fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Two more remains found in Chankatagh and Murishen villages

On September 28, as a result of search operations, a body of a citizen was found in the territory of Murishen village of Martuni region.

ICRC delivers humanitarian aid to Artsakh via Lachin Corridor and Aghdam road

The trucks sent by the Red Cross along the Akna-Askera road and Lachin Corridor have already arrived in Stepanakert.

Tatoyan Foundation: We have identified Azerbaijan armed locations, Red Crescent vehicles’ place

We have identified the Azerbaijani armed locations from Lachin corridor road to Artsakh Republic capital Stepanakert and from Stepanakert to Aghdam. The Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice, which is headed by Arman Tatoyan, the former Human Rights Defender (ombudsman) of Armenia, noted this on Facebook.

Baroness Caroline Cox visits Lachin corridor entrance

Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, visited the entrance to the Lachin corridor.

Vagif Khachatryan sends letter from Baku to family

Artsakh Republic resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29, sent a letter to his family, from Azerbaijani capital Baku on August 30. Tsovinar Khachatryan, one of his daughters, told NEWS.am.

Artsakh Republic resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29, sent a letter to his family, from Azerbaijani capital Baku on August 30.

Military

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan claim on jamming Baku-Tbilisi flight GPS

Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

MoD: Artsakh defense army did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia military positions in Verin Shorzha

At around 10:30pm Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Verin Shorzha village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Two more remains found in Chankatagh and Murishen villages
Canada to allocate $2.5M in aid to people of Karabakh
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region
Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

International

Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine

Ukrainians widely use cluster munitions on battlefield — Putin

Lukashenko travels to Russia for talks with Putin

Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea

