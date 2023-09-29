170 remains have been found so far at the site of the deadly September 25 fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh.

September 29, 2023, 10:28 Due to fuel depot explosion 170 remains found so far

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “So far, a total of 170 remains have been found and transferred to the forensics bureau,” the local police said, adding that personal items found at the site of the explosion were collected and taken to the operational headquarters.

The remains will be transported to Armenia for DNA identification.