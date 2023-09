On September 28, as a result of search operations, a body of a citizen was found in the territory of Murishen village of Martuni region.

September 29, 2023, 10:16 Two more remains found in Chankatagh and Murishen villages

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was reported by the state emergency service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



The remains of one soldier were found in the area adjacent to the village of Chankatagh, Martakert region.



Their identity will be confirmed after forensic examination.