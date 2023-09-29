Canada will provide $2.5 million to meet the urgent humanitarian needs caused by the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Global Affairs Canada informed in a news release Thursday.
Canada to allocate $2.5M in aid to people of Karabakh
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: It reads as follows:
“Canada continues to call for the unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Civilians, including those on the move, must also be shielded from harm.”
“Canada is deeply concerned by the humanitarian consequences of this crisis. The funding announced today will go toward helping the many people and communities that need urgent assistance,” said Ahmed Hussen.
“Canada continues to call for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access in the region and for the respect of human rights. Canada supports the continuation of the current ceasefire and calls for a permanent cessation of hostilities. We stand in solidarity with the people affected by this crisis, and the support announced today will help provide them some much-needed relief,” said Melanie Joly.