On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no casualties or injuries as a result of this ceasefire violation, Artsakh Defense Army informed.