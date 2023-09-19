Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.

September 19, 2023, 10:43 Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan claim on jamming Baku-Tbilisi flight GPS

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is a complete lie. The aircraft operating the abovementioned route not only doesn’t require to cross into the airspace of Artsakh Republic, but also doesn’t require to approach it. By regularly generating such false statements, Azerbaijan seeks to divert the international community’s attention from the humanitarian disaster resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and prepare the information base for its next provocation,” the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said in a statement.