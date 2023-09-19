Artsakh Republic President sent a letter of gratitude to Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina

President of the Artsakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan sent a letter of gratitude to Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, the Presidential Office stated.
On September 18 President Samvel Shahramanyan convened an extended working consultation, where introduced the newly appointed State Minister Artur Harutyunyan to the members of the Government and officials of the judicial system, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Artsakh.
The Russian side continues to contribute to the resolution of the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, based on the initiative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (RF), Sergey Lavrov, regarding the simultaneous unblocking of the Lachin and Aghdam routes for humanitarian cargo transportation. This is stated in the comment of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.
European Council President Charles Michel has welcomed the resumption of humanitarian shipments to Nagorno Karabakh.
Artsakh Republic President Samvel Shahramanyan on Monday met with a group of residents displaced from the Hadrut region as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, the Presidential Office stated.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and several other high-level events this week in New York.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The trucks sent by the Red Cross along the Akna-Askera road and Lachin Corridor have already arrived in Stepanakert.
We have identified the Azerbaijani armed locations from Lachin corridor road to Artsakh Republic capital Stepanakert and from Stepanakert to Aghdam. The Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice, which is headed by Arman Tatoyan, the former Human Rights Defender (ombudsman) of Armenia, noted this on Facebook.
Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, visited the entrance to the Lachin corridor.
Artsakh Republic resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29, sent a letter to his family, from Azerbaijani capital Baku on August 30. Tsovinar Khachatryan, one of his daughters, told NEWS.am.
A truck carrying Russian humanitarian aid for Artsakh Republic has reached Stepanakert through the Akna (Aghdam)-Askeran road.
Oscar and Emmy nominated American actor Mark Ruffalo has shared Kim Kardashian’s plea to U.S. President Joe Biden asking to stop another Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani government, noting that the issue doesn’t get media coverage.
Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
At around 10:30pm Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Verin Shorzha village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
On the night of September 13-14, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units violated the ceasefire in the Martakert region of Artsakh Rpublic using small arms.
At around 12:15pm Wednesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the direction of Nor Shen village of Artsakh.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
