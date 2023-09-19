Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.
MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The statement disseminated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army allegedly carried out a sabotage infiltration, supposedly placed an anti-tank mine on the Ahmedbeyli-Fizuli-Shushi motorway, and as a result of its explosion two civilians died at around 3:45am Monday is another disinformation,'' reads the statement of Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry.