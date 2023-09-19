MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

September 18, 2023 17:38

Russia MFA spox: We hope improvement of situation in Karabakh will create conditions for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue

The Russian side continues to contribute to the resolution of the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, based on the initiative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (RF), Sergey Lavrov, regarding the simultaneous unblocking of the Lachin and Aghdam routes for humanitarian cargo transportation. This is stated in the comment of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.