President Samvel Shahramanyan presented the new appointed State Minister Artur Harutyunyan

On September 18 President Samvel Shahramanyan convened an extended working consultation, where introduced the newly appointed State Minister Artur Harutyunyan to the members of the Government and officials of the judicial system, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State emphasized that when making the decision, he took into account Artur Harutyunyan's high professionalism, knowledge and experience in the state system, as well as the fact that he was the head of the largest faction in our parliament, and he should take responsibility for solving the problems facing the state.

Expecting strict discipline from the members of the Government in their daily work, President Shahramanyan stated that the maintenance of state institutions is everyone's top priority, and it is necessary to fight relentlessly against those who undermine the foundations of the state.

Touching upon the process of cargo transportation by International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles through the Berdzor corridor, Goris-Stepanakert highway, and Akna-Stepanakert road, President Samvel Shahramanyan noted that the deepening humanitarian crisis is turning into a disaster, and the life and health of the population are of great value to the Artsakh authorities. "This decision does not envisage any concession regarding the preservation of our subjectivity," added the Head of the Republic.