The Russian side continues to contribute to the resolution of the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, based on the initiative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (RF), Sergey Lavrov, regarding the simultaneous unblocking of the Lachin and Aghdam routes for humanitarian cargo transportation. This is stated in the comment of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.

September 18, 2023, 17:38 Russia MFA spox: We hope improvement of situation in Karabakh will create conditions for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On September 18, with the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross, with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh] and the RF MFA, batches of food and medicine were simultaneously delivered to the region from two directions. We [(i.e. Russia)] expect the continuation of unhindered and regular humanitarian deliveries based on the interests of the local population.

"We hope that the gradual improvement of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will create conditions for starting a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert and resuming the rhythmic work towards the implementation of the entire set of tripartite agreements in 2020-2022between the leaders at the highest level regarding the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

"We are fully interested in maintaining peace and stability in the South Caucasus," Russian MFA spox added in her comment.