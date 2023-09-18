Artsakh Republic President meets with group of displaced residents of Hadrut

Artsakh Republic President Samvel Shahramanyan on Monday met with a group of residents displaced from the Hadrut region as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The social problems of the displaced people as a result of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were on the discussion agenda.

President Samvel Shahramanyan noted that the Artsakh government will continue the assistance programs aimed at mitigating the effects of this blockade and focusing on vulnerable groups.

The President presented the humanitarian disaster and security challenges in Artsakh, as well as the respective measures being taken by the government.