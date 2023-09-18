Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Artsakh Republic President meets with group of displaced residents of Hadrut

Artsakh Republic President Samvel Shahramanyan on Monday met with a group of residents displaced from the Hadrut region as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, the Presidential Office stated.

Artsakh Republic President meets with group of displaced residents of Hadrut

Artsakh Republic President meets with group of displaced residents of Hadrut
STEPANAKERT,  SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The social problems of the displaced people as a result of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were on the discussion agenda.
President Samvel Shahramanyan noted that the Artsakh government will continue the assistance programs aimed at mitigating the effects of this blockade and focusing on vulnerable groups.
The President presented the humanitarian disaster and security challenges in Artsakh, as well as the respective measures being taken by the government.

     

Politics

Russia MFA spox: We hope improvement of situation in Karabakh will create conditions for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue

The Russian side continues to contribute to the resolution of the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, based on the initiative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (RF), Sergey Lavrov, regarding the simultaneous unblocking of the Lachin and Aghdam routes for humanitarian cargo transportation. This is stated in the comment of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.

All news from section

EU ready to support the dialogue between Baku and Artsakh Armenians. Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel has welcomed the resumption of humanitarian shipments to Nagorno Karabakh.

Artsakh Republic President meets with group of displaced residents of Hadrut

Artsakh Republic President Samvel Shahramanyan on Monday met with a group of residents displaced from the Hadrut region as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia FM heads for New York

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and several other high-level events this week in New York.

Artsakh Republic President appoints new State Minister

On September 18, President of Artsakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on appointing Artur Harutyunyan as State Minister, the Presidential Office stated.

More humanitarian aid planned for Artsakh from Russia's Rostov

The ICRC will deliver more humanitarian aid to Artsakh from Russia’s Rostov, the Artsakh Republic InfoCenter reported.

Artsakh Republic President held a working consultation

Artsakh Republic President Samvel Shahramanyan on Friday held a working consultation, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the information department of Artsakh President's Office.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

All news from section

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

ICRC delivers humanitarian aid to Artsakh via Lachin Corridor and Aghdam road

The trucks sent by the Red Cross along the Akna-Askera road and Lachin Corridor have already arrived in Stepanakert.

All news from section

Tatoyan Foundation: We have identified Azerbaijan armed locations, Red Crescent vehicles’ place

We have identified the Azerbaijani armed locations from Lachin corridor road to Artsakh Republic capital Stepanakert and from Stepanakert to Aghdam. The Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice, which is headed by Arman Tatoyan, the former Human Rights Defender (ombudsman) of Armenia, noted this on Facebook.

Baroness Caroline Cox visits Lachin corridor entrance

Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, visited the entrance to the Lachin corridor.

Vagif Khachatryan sends letter from Baku to family

Artsakh Republic resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29, sent a letter to his family, from Azerbaijani capital Baku on August 30. Tsovinar Khachatryan, one of his daughters, told NEWS.am.

Vagif Khachatryan sends letter from Baku to family

Artsakh Republic resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29, sent a letter to his family, from Azerbaijani capital Baku on August 30.

Russian humanitarian aid cargo reaches Stepanakert

A truck carrying Russian humanitarian aid for Artsakh Republic has reached Stepanakert through the Akna (Aghdam)-Askeran road.

American actor Mark Ruffalo raises awareness of Azeri genocidal blockade of Artsakh

Oscar and Emmy nominated American actor Mark Ruffalo has shared Kim Kardashian’s plea to U.S. President Joe Biden asking to stop another Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani government, noting that the issue doesn’t get media coverage.

Military

MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

All news from section

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

MoD: Artsakh defense army did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia military positions in Verin Shorzha

At around 10:30pm Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Verin Shorzha village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Martakert region

On the night of September 13-14, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units violated the ceasefire in the Martakert region of Artsakh Rpublic using small arms.

1 wounded after Azerbaijan fires at Nor Shen village

At around 12:15pm Wednesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the direction of Nor Shen village of Artsakh.

1 wounded after Azerbaijan fires at Nor Shen village

At around 12:15pm Wednesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the direction of Nor Shen village of Artsakh.

Russia MFA spox: We hope improvement of situation in Karabakh will create conditions for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue
Artsakh Republic President meets with group of displaced residents of Hadrut
Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine
EU ready to support the dialogue between Baku and Artsakh Armenians. Charles Michel
Armenia FM heads for New York
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

All news from section

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

All news from section

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

All news from section

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

International

Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine

All news from section

Ukrainians widely use cluster munitions on battlefield — Putin

Lukashenko travels to Russia for talks with Putin

Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea

Most Read

month

week

day

Search