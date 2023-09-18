European Council President Charles Michel has welcomed the resumption of humanitarian shipments to Nagorno Karabakh.
EU ready to support the dialogue between Baku and Artsakh Armenians. Charles Michel
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Humanitarian supplies are finally underway to Karabakh Armenians.
Welcome the simultaneous passage of humanitarian cargo via Lachin & Agdam.
This must be now regularised.
Also essential to launch talks btw Baku & KA on their rights & security, which EU stands ready to support,'' European Council President Charles Michel wrote on his X microblog.