Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and several other high-level events this week in New York.

September 18, 2023, 15:09 Armenia FM heads for New York

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs that a number of meetings of Mirzoyan with UN officials and colleagues from various countries are planned, too.

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by FM Jeyhun Bayramov, also has left for New York.

The two parties, however, do not specify whether Mirzoyan and Bayramov will have a separate meeting in the United States.