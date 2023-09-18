Artsakh Republic President appoints new State Minister

On September 18, President of Artsakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on appointing Artur Harutyunyan as State Minister, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Harutyunyan served as head of the faction of Free Motherland - UCA bloc in the Artsakh Republic Parliament.

By another presidential decree, an amendment was made to the decree "On coordination of the activities of ministers by the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic", according to which the State Minister will coordinate the activities of the following ministers:

1)minister of Healthcare;

2)minister of Justice;

3)minister of Agriculture;

4)minister of education, science, culture and sports;

5)minister of social development and migration;

6)minister of territorial administration and infrastructures;

7)minister of urban planning;

8)minister of finance and economy.