The ICRC will deliver more humanitarian aid to Artsakh from Russia’s Rostov, the Artsakh Republic InfoCenter reported.

September 18, 2023, 10:35 More humanitarian aid planned for Artsakh from Russia's Rostov

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On September 18, in accordance with the agreement reached with the International Committee of the Red Cross Stepanakert office and the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, approximately 23 tons of flour of Armenian production was delivered to Stepanakert along the Goris-Stepanakert highway through Berdzor corridor, and medical and personal hygiene products of Russian and Swiss production were delivered along the Akna-Stepanakert road, which will be handed over to the respective ministries to be used as needed after passing an analysis. We are also informing that another delivery of goods is planned to take place from the Russian city of Rostov in a few days in the same directions, by ICRC vehicles,” the InfoCenter said in a statement.