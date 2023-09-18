The trucks sent by the Red Cross along the Akna-Askera road and Lachin Corridor have already arrived in Stepanakert.

September 18, 2023, 10:17 ICRC delivers humanitarian aid to Artsakh via Lachin Corridor and Aghdam road

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Eteri Musayelan, head of public relations of the ICRC office of Stepanakert, informed "Artsakhpress".

"The cargoes have arrived via the Lachin Corridor and the Akna-Askera road at the same time. One of the trucks has brought medicine and baby diapers, the truck that came via Lachin corridor brought flour," said our interlocutor.

Eteri Musayelyan expressed hope that the humanitarian aid will be delivered regularly so that the population can meet their needs.