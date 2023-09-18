The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The press service of Artsakh MoD reported.