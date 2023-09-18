MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

September 14, 2023 13:38

Azerbaijan discards arrangements, does not allow importing goods to Artsakh from Armenia via Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has once again discarded the agreed arrangements and, in response to the agreement of the Artsakh authorities regarding the transportation of humanitarian cargo of the Russian Red Cross from Russia via the Akna (Aghdam)-Stepanakert road, did not allow the transportation of humanitarian cargo from the territory of Armenia through the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor. As news.am informs, the Artsakh Security Development Front public movement noted this in a statement.