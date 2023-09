On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

September 16, 2023, 09:05 Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.