UK House of Lords member Baroness Caroline Cox, who is currently on a visit in Armenia, has visited the entrance to the blockaded Lachin Corridor and witnessed the stranded humanitarian aid convoy which is unable to deliver essential supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh due to the Azeri blockade.

September 15, 2023, 16:19 Baroness Caroline Cox to present special report on Lachin Corridor, Artsakh in House of Lords

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at a press conference on September 15, Cox said she also visited Armenian troops in Syunik Province and observed the areas where the Azerbaijani military has been deployed since its invasion into the territory of Armenia.

Speaking about the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade, Baroness Cox said that the indigenous Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is facing the threat of ethnic and religious cleansing.

International President of Christian Solidarity International (CSI) John Eibner was also delivering a press briefing.

Cox and Eibner said they were disappointed with the efforts of the international community, including the UK, to prevent the possible devastating developments in Nagorno-Karabakh. They called for sanctions to be imposed against the political leadership of Azerbaijan.

Cox said she will organize a discussion and deliver a special report on the situation in Lachin Corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh in the House of Lords upon her return to the UK.