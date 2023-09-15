Russia is systematically discussing with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides various solutions for the Lachin corridor, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

September 15, 2023, 14:24 Moscow works with Baku, Yerevan on Lachin corridor solutions. Peskov

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Russian side is systematically pushing ahead with its work both with Baku and Yerevan. We will continue to do so. Quite recently the first batch of humanitarian aid arrived [in Karabakh]. The delivery was organized, by the way, thanks to efforts by the Russian side. We will continue this work. Various options are being discussed and worked out with the parties concerned," he said, when asked for a comment on the US Department State's statements on the need for immediately opening the Lachin corridor because of the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, Tass informs.