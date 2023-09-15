The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

September 15, 2023, 11:41 MoD: Artsakh defense army did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that the Defense Army units conducted fortification work in the Askeran region around 09:30 on September 15, which was allegedly thwarted by the actions of the Azerbaijani units, is yet another disinformation,” Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said.