The reopening of the Lachin Corridor and reaching a peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a priority for the United States, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

September 15, 2023, 10:05 ‘We want the Lachin Corridor to be opened immediately,’ U.S. Department of State

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: At a press briefing on September 14, Miller was asked to elaborate on United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, the United States Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono’s visit to Armenia.

“He [Bono] continues to engage both on the short-term priority, which is to re-open the Lachin corridor, and of course the – our long-term priority, which I – I say long-term, but we really want it to happen as soon as possible, which is to reach a peaceful resolution to the overall matter,” Miller said.

Speaking about the situation facing the Armenian people in blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh, Miller reiterated the U.S. position that the Lachin Corridor must be opened immediately.

“We want the Lachin Corridor to be opened immediately. We have made that clear. Secretary Blinken has engaged with the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan to make it clear that we want the Lachin Corridor to be opened immediately to address the really dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the State Department spokesperson said.