At around 10:30pm Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Verin Shorzha village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

September 15, 2023

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.