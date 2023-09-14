We have identified the Azerbaijani armed locations from Lachin corridor road to Artsakh Republic capital Stepanakert and from Stepanakert to Aghdam. The Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice, which is headed by Arman Tatoyan, the former Human Rights Defender (ombudsman) of Armenia, noted this on Facebook.

September 14, 2023, 16:53 Tatoyan Foundation: We have identified Azerbaijan armed locations, Red Crescent vehicles’ place

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: On these maps, the places where the "eco-activist" agents of the Azerbaijani government who blocked the road were located from December 12, 2022 to April 23, 2022.

The place of the vehicles of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society has also been identified.

These maps and locations prove once again that the Lachin Corridor is important for preservation of the ethnic identity for Armenians of Artsakh. The opening of the Aghdam road is an existential threat to Armenians of Artsakh and is not an alternative to the Lachin corridor.