Russia is concerned about the ongoing tension in Nagorno-Karabakh, continues contacts with Azerbaijan and Armenia, and calls for restraint on both sides, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to TASS.

September 14, 2023, 17:04 Peskov: Russia continues contacts on Karabakh issue

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Certainly, we are concerned that the tension is not easing and in some places it is even increasing. Regardless of everything, Russia remains a reliable guarantor of security [in the region]. We continue our contacts both with Yerevan and Baku. And of course, we call for restraint on both sides in the spirit of the tripartite documents that were signed two years ago. Of course, taking into account the new realities that have emerged since then," Peskov said.