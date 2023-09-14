Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, visited the entrance to the Lachin corridor.
Baroness Caroline Cox visits Lachin corridor entrance
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trucks loaded with humanitarian goods necessary for Artsakh Armenians, and whose entry to Artsakh is blocked by Azerbaijan, have been waiting at aforesaid entrance for several months now.
It's a very sad and at the same time a very dangerous place; it's a modern-day tragedy'', said Cox, founder and president of the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) philanthropic organization.