Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, visited the entrance to the Lachin corridor.

September 14, 2023, 15:22 Baroness Caroline Cox visits Lachin corridor entrance

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trucks loaded with humanitarian goods necessary for Artsakh Armenians, and whose entry to Artsakh is blocked by Azerbaijan, have been waiting at aforesaid entrance for several months now.

It's a very sad and at the same time a very dangerous place; it's a modern-day tragedy'', said Cox, founder and president of the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) philanthropic organization.